Research proposals invited for Arctic expedition in winter

CHENNAI: The National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), through the UGC, has invited research proposals from the faculties working in research institutes or academic organisations, which have a sustained interest in pursuing frontline research during the winter period in the Arctic region.

UGC secretary Manish R Joshi, in a circular to all the vice-chancellors of the universities and principals of all the colleges, said, “As you may be aware, the NCPOR is the designated nodal agency for planning, coordinating, and implementing India’s scientific research endeavours in the polar regions.”

He added that the NCPOR has invited research proposals from Indian nationals working in Indian research institutes or academic organisations having a sustained interest in pursuing frontline research during the winter period in the Arctic region.

“This call includes fully-funded field access (comprising travel, boarding/lodging, and DA as per the Government of India norms) to the high Arctic international research base Himadri, located at Ny-Alesund, Svalba,” he pointed out.

Stating that the Indian Arctic Expedition, scheduled from November 2023 to March 2024, provides an incredible chance for faculty members to gain experience by participating in an endeavour that will undoubtedly impact their academic pursuits and career trajectories, Manish urged all the higher educational institutions to “spread this exceptional opportunity among your faculty members and encourage them to apply for the Arctic Expedition”.