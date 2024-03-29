Report on Periaysamy’s absence in TNHB case trial: HC to DVAC

CHENNAI: A special court in Chennai sought an explanation from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on the absence of Minister I Periyasamy in the trial of allegation regarding the irregular allotment of housing plot to the PSO of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

The special court, hearing cases related to MPs/MLAs, listed the trial to hear the alleged irregularities against I Periyasamy in the allotment of the TNHB housing plot as per the High Court’s direction.

One of the accused C Ganesan, the then PSO of M Karunanidhi,

and his wife appeared before the court and furnished a bond of Rs 1 lakh each with two sureties in compliance with the HC order.

The court wondered about the absence of Periyasamy despite the Court’s order and the counsel for Periyasamy submitted that his client is moving to the Supreme Court challenging the HC court order and sought exemption from appearance with adjournment. However, the court refused to entertain the plea and directed the DVAC to submit the explanation for the non-appearance of the minister. The matter was posted on April 8 for further submission.

The DVAC booked a case against Minister I Periyasamy in 2012. The investigating agency’s prosecution was that during the 2007-2011 DMK regime, Periyasamy as Housing Minister illegally obtained a HIG (High Income Group) plot in Mogappair Eri Scheme of TNHB to C Ganesan, an inspector in SB-CID, who also was a PSO to then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Ganesan had given an undated application to M Karunanidhi stating his family was residing in a private house paying exorbitant rent suppressing the fact that he was residing in TNHB Housing quarters. Later in 2021, Periyasamy gained ministership again after the power changed in the State. The Special Court for MP/MLA cases ordered the discharge of Periyasamy from the case saying that the sanction invoked by the then Speaker P Dhanabal is invalid.