Replace faulty meters at consumers’ premises: Tangedco

CHENNAI: Tangedco has decided to prioritise installing smart meters in areas reporting a high number of defective meters repeatedly, as it senses some attempts to undermine its revenue.

According to a Tangedco circular, Chennai North and Kancheepuram distribution regions have reported 20,025 and 39,285 defective single and three-phase meters of non-CT low tension consumers as of July 12.

In the circular, Tangedco’s chief financial controller (Revenue) has instructed the chief engineers and distribution engineers to replace them with healthy meters immediately. A senior official said that the numbers of defective meters – 19 lakh – in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram are higher than other districts.

“In most cases, ‘no display’ was mentioned as the reason by the assessors to declare them defective. We don’t know whether there is any nexus between the consumers and assessors in reporting defective metres,” the official added. “When we start installing the smart meters, we’ll identify localities reporting a high number of defective meters and install smart meters there on a priority basis. This will ensure accurate readings.”