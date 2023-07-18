Renovated car parking space opened at Alandur Metro station

CHENNAI: The car parking space of Arignar Anna Alandur Metro station, which had previously been closed for renovation and upgrade, has now been renovated and reopened for passengers.

The newly rebuilt parking area can accommodate 1,500 two-wheelers and 180 four-wheelers.

Renovated Parking facility opened at the Arignar Anna Alandur Metro Station pic.twitter.com/xE0t3Ckl4J — Chennai Metro Rail (@cmrlofficial) July 13, 2023

This parking space at the Arignar Anna Alandur Metro Station was opened by Rajesh Chaturvedi, Director (Systems & Operations), CMRL in the presence of T Archunan, Director (Project).