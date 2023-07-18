Begin typing your search...

Renovated car parking space opened at Alandur Metro station

The newly rebuilt parking area can accommodate 1,500 two-wheelers and 180 four-wheelers.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 July 2023 8:59 AM GMT
CHENNAI: The car parking space of Arignar Anna Alandur Metro station, which had previously been closed for renovation and upgrade, has now been renovated and reopened for passengers.

The newly rebuilt parking area can accommodate 1,500 two-wheelers and 180 four-wheelers.

This parking space at the Arignar Anna Alandur Metro Station was opened by Rajesh Chaturvedi, Director (Systems & Operations), CMRL in the presence of T Archunan, Director (Project).

