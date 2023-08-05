Remove waste water from Perambur roads, urge residents

CHENNAI: Perambur residents, particularly belonging to Barracks Road, Pattalam are affected by the improper disposal of wastewater from construction sites onto the roads.

This incident, persisting for more than two weeks, has been troubling people and affecting their day-to-day activities.

During the interaction with Perambur residents, it was found that the construction of Storm Water Drain (SWD) has led to this problem. During the construction, workers have allegedly been disposing the wastewater from houses onto the roads to ease their work. But this has eventually disturbed residents.

V Sathiabalan, an activist said, “This problem of wastewater accumulation remains unnoticed despite several complaints filed by us. It was only when the Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the area that all the stagnant water was drained out, but for that particular day.”

“However, they started to discharge the water again once the CM left the place, “pointed out Sathiabalan.

Meanwhile, school students, pedestrians, and elderly people have been reportedly affected due to wastewater disposal, along with concerns like waterborne disease due to stagnant water. It has been reported that some people have been injured due to the slippery water.

The assistant engineer of ward 73 stated, “Actions are being undertaken regarding this issue, and the stagnant water will be completely drained soon. Workers have also been advised not to repeat this action again.”