Remove tower from park area, urge residents of Veerapandi Nagar

CHENNAI: The Veerapandi Nagar residents of Vengadamangalam in Vandalur who have been fighting for having a park in the area are furious about a private telecommunications service company erecting a mobile tower in the area.

For the past several decades, the residents of Veerapandi Nagar where as many as 70 families are residing have been requesting for a park from the civic body.

Residents speaking to DT Next allege that the land for the park was allotted in 1984. However, so far, no step has been taken for the construction.

AV Parivallal, resident of Veerapandi Nagar and president of South Vengadamangalam Resident Welfare Aassociation said, “As the land for the park was allotted and the request was made by the residents, a panchayat union office bearers promised us to construct the park at the earliest.”

For the same, according to residents, the panchayat union is also said to have approached several companies to help construct the park with their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

However, Parivallal claims that out of nowhere and to no one’s knowledge, the panchayat union has allowed a private firm to erect the tower. Subsequently, Parivallal along with other residents have written a letter to Chengalpattu Collector for action and intervention on a private firm erecting tower.

“After the letter to the Collector in January, an inquiry was held by local police along with the presence of the woman panchayat president’s husband. But, during the discussion, the man fumed after being questioned and walked out of the station,” added Parivallal.

After the incident at the station was held on July 14, Veerapandi Nagar residents claim that so far, no action has been taken. And have urged to remove the tower and initiate work to construct the park.

The panchayat president and officials did not respond when contacted.