Reminiscing golden era of radio: Where human voices never aged

CHENNAI: Emotions attached to the radio came through the voices one heard, and the delirium when cricket matches were played. I remember sneaking a transistor radio into class and my friends and I, surreptitiously listening to cricket and hockey commentaries.

What a time that was! Regarding shows and voices, how can I forget the Binaca Geet Mala on Wednesday evenings, hosted by the inimitable Ameen Sayani, the ultimate sales voice. And the majestic voice of Melville de Mello reading the news. The drawl of John Arlott the England Cricket commentator, the oh so British voice of his colleague, Brian Johnstone, the Australian twang of Alan Mcgilvray, which made cricket matches come alive. Our own Pearson Surita and Vizzy, the Maharajkumar of Vizianagaram who spoke everything but cricket. Radio was our gateway to the world.

PC Ramakrishna, veteran thespian

‘MY AMMA’S LONG AND GLORIOUS CAREER IN RADIO’

Radio holds tremendous emotional attachment as my mother, Vijayalaksmi Murthy, worked with All India Radio (AIR). Having spent numerous years at AIR, Chennai, she retired as the station director of Pondicherry in 1996. There were many shows that I used to listen to, with my amma and grandparents.

One, which I distinctly remember, was a weekly programme on Carnatic Music, Isai Manjari, which used to air every Tuesday in the morning for 15 minutes, back in 1994. It was conceptualised and presented by amma, who would explain to me about how its signature tune was recorded.