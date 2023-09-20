Remembering K Sreenivasulu, the artist who bridged tradition, modernity

CHENNAI: K Sreenivasulu was an enigmatic artist, a luminary within the Madras Art Movement, whose work defied easy categorisation. Born and raised in rural Nagalapuram, located in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, Sreenivasulu’s artistic journey was a testament to his ability to harmonise the native with the modern. As part of his birth centenary celebrations, Artworld Sarala’s Art Centre is presenting his paintings at the gallery.

From a young age, Sreenivasulu exhibited a keen interest in art, inspired by the local folk idiom surrounding him. His father, a skilled toy maker, and his great-grandparents, who owned a local theatre, provided an early artistic backdrop. Wooden toys and folk crafts from Kondapalli and Tirupati fascinated him, igniting his creative spark. However, as is often the case, parental pressure to excel academically began to mount. In response, Sreenivasulu made a bold decision. He left home and embarked on a journey to Madras, where destiny awaited him. In Madras, he found refuge under the guidance of a compassionate doctor who recognised his innate talent for drawing. This encounter led to his admission to the Government School of Arts and Crafts.

Sreenivasulu’s student Lakshmi Krishnamurthy, who is also a Tagore Fellow and Head of the Visual Arts Department, Kalakshetra Foundation, reminisces about the old master. “Sreenivasulu’s teaching assignment at Besant School in Adyar proved to be serendipitous. Adyar was not just any locality; it was a hub of cultural revival, home to the Theosophical Society, Besant School, and Kalakshetra. Here, the revival of dance, music, and painting was in full swing.”

Art work of K Sreenivasulu

Art enjoyed a privileged status within this cultural enclave, and Sreenivasulu’s days at Besant School were nothing short of transformative. Exposure to classical and folk dance, drama, decoration, and lectures by the eminent art critic GH Cousins broadened his artistic horizons. According to Lakshmi, what set Sreenivasulu apart was his ability to absorb these diverse influences while remaining deeply rooted in his rural upbringing. “His art became a conflation of native traditions and modern interpretations. He drew inspiration from Lepakshi idiom and cheerful and gorgeous Lambadi people.”

Sreenivasulu’s artistic journey was, in many ways, a reflection of his own life story. From the rustic charm of Nagalapuram to the cultural melting pot of Adyar, his experiences shaped his artistic sensibilities.