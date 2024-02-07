Remembering Achuthan, an artist ahead of his time

CHENNAI: Late Achuthan Kudallur remains one of India’s foremost abstract painters. An avid reader, film buff and writer of short stories, he was very much an intellectual in the French sense. In memory of the artist, Ashvita’s will be hosting a special screening of two documentary films on Achuthan’s artistic process and journey. The films are Blue Black Yellow directed by RV Ramani and Red Symphony by Gita Hudson. Red Symphony, the documentary on Achuthan was Gita Hudson’s debut film and it premiered at the Nehru Centre in London in 2005 and since then has travelled to many prestigious film festivals in India and around the globe.

“In the film, Achuthan talks about how various art forms have shaped his views on painting and the purpose of life. I met him in 2002 and was fascinated by his lifestyle. He was buried under piles of paintings, books, paint tubes, etc. As a young artist, visiting his ‘completely disorganised’ studio was a great experience. That’s how our friendship began, and it continued for several years. We discussed many things; he was open about his views and had very strong likes and dislikes. If he didn’t like how a gallery was handling his works, he would just withdraw. He was completely immersed in his art, loved his solitude, and enjoyed reading books,” says Gita.

Speaking about the documentary, she reflects, “I started the filming process in 2003 and concluded the project in 2005. The film traversed through numerous art festivals and screenings, revealing Achuthan’s simple yet intricate nature. He was a voracious reader and immersed himself in art films, showcasing a profound understanding of both global and Indian art scenes. During the art boom, as prices soared, he predicted its inevitable crash, resulting in gallery closures. His foresight extended beyond art; he held opinions on diverse subjects and helped a lot of people. He wasn’t cooperating with the film at the beginning stage. But somehow I finished the film. Over the years, the film gained recognition at film festivals.”

“Achuthan not only inspired my artistic endeavours but also served as a valued companion and close friend. The memories remain vivid, and I referred to him as the ‘window of my art world.’ The entire association with him was an invaluable learning curve for me,” concludes Gita. The screening will be held on February 7, 6 to 7.30 pm at Lalit Kala Akademi.