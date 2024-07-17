Relocate us nearby, not outskirts: Squatters in Mannady tell Chennai Corporation, TNUHDB

CHENNAI: Squatters outside the Customs House on Jaffar Sarang Street in Mannady resisted the enumeration process carried out by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB).

A senior GCC official stated that since the Customs House was in the process of being renovated, people residing adjacent to the compound wall of the building would be relocated.

But the residents resisted the process, and urged the Corporation to provide housing in the neighbourhood itself. As many as 200 families have been living in the area for over 70 years, but they encroached around the Customs House.

“Since our livelihoods are dependent on the area, we want to relocate only to a neighbourhood nearby. During the enumeration process, nobody told us the place we’ll be relocated to. There is a high-raise apartment at Pulianthope. We’re willing to relocate there instead of shifting to the city outskirts,” explained P Manimaran, one of the squatters on Jaffar Sarang Street.

In 2018, the GCC had conducted a survey on the number of homeless people in the area. This time too, residents believed that the officials were conducting another survey but it shocked them to know that the officials’ visit was to evict them.

“Homeless families have been enumerated by the Corporation and TNUHDB without being provided any information on resettlement. The local body has not followed any SOP during the eviction process. They are supposed to provide information on where the families will be relocated, which they failed to do,” said Vanessa Peter from the Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC).

When contacted, Katta Ravi Teja, regional deputy commissioner (north region), said, “Since the ward councillor was not informed regarding the process, residents resisted it but the matter was later resolved. Based on the number of families, houses will be allocated accordingly, and we’ll ensure the houses are located in a nearby area.”