Relief for DMK, govt as central team lauds disaster response

CHENNAI: Marooned in withering criticism from various quarters over its preparation and handling of the recent floods, the ruling DMK received a welcome relief after the six-member multi-department central team, which is in city to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Michaung, appreciated the State government for its preparedness and response to the cyclone and floods.

After reviewing the situation on the ground at various spots and holding detailed discussion with senior officials led by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Kunal Satyarthi, policy and planning consultant of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), who heads the team, told the media that they were very appreciative of the enormous amount of work done by the government.

“We are aware that what has happened in Chennai is not very good. The effect of the cyclone, storm water surge and the water stagnation is a matter of serious concern. I am very appreciative that the government of Tamil Nadu has done an enormous amount of work in preparedness and response. The casualties have been extremely minimal,” he said.

Noting that the infrastructure was much more resilient compared to the 2015 floods, Satyarthi said the airport reopened much faster, as did the restoration of power supply and mobile connectivity. “We, from the Centre are here to help the State recover quickly as possible.”

Their conversations with the “best brains in the country” from IITs and other premier institutions made the central team aware that the extremely high rainfall and storm surge prevented the storm water from draining into the sea. “There is already a flood mitigation plan for Chennai. We are also working with governments across the world to look at a permanent solution to the problem.”

Asked when the report would be submitted, he said they have sought documents from the government about the damage and losses, and also the mitigation measures that are under way. “After gathering all that, my team, which comprises members of six different departments, would submit the report as early as possible.”

Reacting to a specific query on waterlogging, he said, “The water needs to get out of Chennai as quickly as possible. Had the storm surge and cyclone’s body not moved parallel to the coast, things would not have been this worse.”

Compared to the situation in 2015, the State and central governments have moved ahead and are much better prepared, Satyarthi said. “Unfortunately, there was parallel movement of the cyclone before it hit Andhra, causing the storm surge. Had it not been there, the intervention by the government for 7-8 years would have had a lot of impact,” he added.