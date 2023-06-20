Relative held for construction worker's murder

CHENNAI: Three days after a woman filed a complaint about her missing relative, Police have arrested the woman's husband for murdering the man and dumping his body in the lake near Thoraipakkam.

The deceased was identified as S Rajiv Gandhi (32), a construction labourer. Police said that he stayed at his relative, V Renuka's house at Erikkarai Street, Perungudi. Renuka (35) and her husband, Vijayakanth (37) too are construction laborers.

Police said that Rajiv Gandhi was staying with the family for the last few weeks.

On June 16, Renuka had approached the Thoraipakkam Police stating that her relative was missing.

On Monday, police were informed about a man's body floating in the lake near Renuka's home. On fishing out the body, police found that it was Rajiv Gandhi. He was moved to the Government hospital for post mortem, where doctors found that he died due to injuries on his neck.

Further investigations revealed that Rajiv Gandhi and Vijayakanth used to drink after work and during one such drinking session on the lake bund, both had an argument after which the latter assaulted Rajiv Gandhi, leading to his death.

Vijayakanth had then pushed the body into the lake and fled the scene.

Police arrested Vijayakanth on murder charges. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.