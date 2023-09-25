Relative among 3 held for robbing elderly couple in Villivakkam

CHENNAI: Two days after an elderly couple were robbed at knifepoint by a gang who trespassed into their house in Villivakkam and escaped with Rs 3.5 lakh cash and 70 sovereigns of gold, Villivakkam police have arrested three persons including a relative of the elderly couple in connection with the case.

The couple, M Cholan (66) and Vanaja (64), lived alone on the first floor of a housing complex in SIDCO Nagar. The couple have three children, who are married and live in different places, police said. Cholan is a mason.

Around 3 am on Friday, Vanaja opened the door after hearing knocks. As soon as the door opened, the gang of five entered the house and held a knife at Vanaja’s throat. When Cholan came to check on his wife on hearing the noise, the gang threatened him too.

The gang escaped with Rs 3.5 lakh cash and 70 sovereigns of gold from the cupboard and also took the gold chain and ring from the woman.

After the gang left the scene, the couple alerted their neighbours and called their daughter, who reached the scene and informed the police.

Police investigations revealed that Cholan was overseeing renovation works at a building in the neighbourhood and had cash in the house to pay the construction workers.

Investigations led police to K Ramar (45), a relative of the couple who was brokering a land deal for his uncle, Cholan. Ramar had introduced Cholan to Mohammad Bakruddin (42) a tailor who owned a small piece of land which he intended to sell to Cholan. Knowing Cholan holding cash and jewels in his home, Bakrudin, his staff, M Radha (47) and Ramar along with other accomplices robbed the elderly couple.

Police have recovered 20.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 5,000 cash from the accused. Search is on for the accomplices.