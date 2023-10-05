Regupathy launches de-addiction centre in prison

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Courts, Law, Prisons and Correctional Services S Regupathy on Thursday inaugurated the 'Drug De-Addiction Centre' at Central Prison - I and II and Special Prison for Women at Puzhal.

During the occasion the minister released a book titled 'RRR' (Reformation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration) at the event.



Regupathy also launched traditional games such as lemon and spoon, tug-of-war, musical chair and other games for the inmates at Central Prison-I.

These games were launched in collaboration with an NGO. The minister said that these games will be introduced to other central prisons across the state in the future.

Amaraesh Pujari, DGP, Prisons and Correctional Services, R Kannagaral, DIG, Prisons (Headquarters), A Murugesan, DIG, Prisons, Chennai Range, and other senior officers were present during the event.