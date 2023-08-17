Registration dept to issue additional tokens on Aug 21

CHENNAI: The state registration department on Thursday accepted people’s request and announced that it would issue additional tokens on the first auspicious day of the Tamil month of Aavani (August 21).

According to a release issued by the state registration department, a registration office consisting of one sub-registrar would be issued 50 additional tokens (totally 150) on August 21, which would be the first auspicious day in the Tamil month of Aavani.

Likewise, registration offices comprising two sub-registrars would be issued 300 tokens (100 additional tokens), while another 100 registration offices recording a high number of registrations would be provided 150 ordinary tokens and 12 tatkal tokens (four extra tokens) on coming Monday.

The state registration department, which issued an additional 50 tokens to each sub-registrar office in a similar fashion on auspicious Aadi Perukku day (August 3), recorded 14,449 document registrations, mopping up Rs 100 crores on a single day.