'Refresher course' on POCSO Act held for police officers

CHENNAI: A one-day refresher course on the guidelines to be followed while dealing with POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act cases was held for personnel attached to Greater Chennai Police on Friday.

As many as 135 personnel including Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors and women police personnel from AWPS (All Women Police Stations) in the City participated in the programme.

The refresher course was headed by District Judge, M Rajalakshmi, Special Court for exclusive trial of cases under the POCSO Act, Chennai with inputs from various stakeholders.

Other speakers include T G Kavitha, Public Prosecutor, advocate Adhilakshmi Logamoorthy, Hemalatha from the Forensic Science department, Dr. Priyadarshini of Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and Dhanasekaran Pandian, Joint Director, Social Welfare Department.

The speakers briefed the police personnel on handling sexual harassment cases in general and the POCSO act in particular.

Police said that such refresher courses will be held periodically to sensitize the police force.