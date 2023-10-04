Refer to WHO guidelines to manage dengue cases: DPH to health officers

CHENNAI: More than 4,500 people are affected with dengue in Tamil Nadu currently and around 3,000 fever cases are being reported across the State in a day.

However, officials of the State Health Department said that the situation is under control with prevention measures in place. Instructing the medical officers and deputy directors, Dr TS Selvavinayagam, director, DPH, stated that the effective clinical management of dengue cases was critical in reducing dengue-related mortality rate.

“Early diagnosis, particularly the capillary permeability and shock identification along with fluid management, is critical to prevent mortality. This is particularly true at primary care level where, as a first point of contact, you need to identify the risks early and refer them in time for further management at higher centres,” he said. “WHO guidelines would be helpful in better management of dengue cases.”

Meanwhile, officials of the State Health Department have urged the public to visit healthcare facilities and special fever camps, in case of symptoms of fever or dengue for early detection of cases.