Redevelopment works at Egmore railway station on track: SR

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway (SR) has begun the redevelopment of the arterial Egmore Railway Station. After it’s completed, the station will provide travellers the kind of infrastructure and amenities that are provided in an airport.

The project received a tender award in October 2022, and construction is going on without any delay, sources said in the SR.

At an estimated cost of Rs 734.91 crore, DEC Infrastructure and Projects, Hyderabad, was given the contract for the reconstruction. The job of project management services at the cost of Rs 14.56 crore, was assigned to Tata Consulting Engineers, Mumbai.

It’s proposed to build two terminals: one each on Gandhi Irwin Road side and Poonamallee High Road. A Ground + three (G+3) structure with amenities such a waiting lounge, ticketing area, commercial area, roof plaza etc will be developed on terminal buildings on both sides.

In this building, separate areas for arrival and departure of passengers, parcel foot-over-bridge and sufficient lifts and escalators are planned. The multi-level parking area on both GI and PH roads is planned as a G+5 construction that includes a budget hotel, a commercial area, and space for cars and bikes.

The parcel office on the PH side is planned as a G+2 structure that includes an RMS and a parcel office. Around 80% of the pile cap work and 100% of piling at the multi-level parking lot (Gandhi-Irwin Road side) is completed.

The SR will coordinate with the Chennai Metro Rail Limited to have a coordinated multi-level car parking on GI and PH roads. Additionally, there will be pile cap, grade beam, and plinth beam works at these locations, as well as a parcel office. Finally, existing utilities will be demolished and moved.

The project’s stakeholders, including CMRL, GCC, TNEB, Environmental Department, Divisional Forest Office, and MTC, are participating in meetings about utility shifting.