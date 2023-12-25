Recycled Christmas tree peps up Ela Green spirit

CHENNAI: Students at Ela Green School inMaraimalai Nagar are marching towards sustainability this Christmas by creating a 16 ft. tall Christmas tree using approximately 1000 recycled plastic bottles of different sizes and colours. A team of 78 people, including students between the age group of 9 and 17, dedicated around 5 to 6 hours to this project.

The primary goal was to raise awareness among students about the impact of plastic waste and encourage a shift towards a cleaner, greener tomorrow.

“We recognise environmental preservation as one of the most important responsibilities of every citizen. We are the first green school in India to incorporate organic farming/agriculture into our curriculum,” said Samhita, founder and director of Ela Green School.

“Through this initiative, we aim to impart information to students on growing crops organically and applying conservation methods to preserve soil and nature. We believe that today’s youth will shape the future, so we are dedicated to training students with good values, nurturing them to be independent, and instilling a sense of responsibility to become conscientious citizens of tomorrow,” she added.

Established in 2018, Ela Green School is the first green IB Continuum World School in South India.