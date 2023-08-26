Rectify poor workmanship in laying toilet tiles: TNREAT

CHENNAI: Refusing to accept the promoter’s argument that wet and dry areas in the toilet were specifically designed and noting that the problem of water stagnation could be rectified by spending a meagre amount, the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (TNREAT) refused to interfere with the order passed by the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA).

G Ramamoorthy, a homebuyer, filed a complaint against the promoter, Navin's Housing and Properties Private Limited, with a prayer to direct the promoter to re-lay a few floor tiles in the combined toilet and bathroom with a proper slope towards the drain hole so as to ensure that there was no water stagnation.

But the promoter argued that the combined bathroom and toilet provided in the project were designed by adopting the concept of wet and dry toilets. In this concept, the toilet area would remain dry to avoid slippage.

Hearing both sides, the single-member of TNRERA ordered the promoter to rectify the defects in workmanship in the toilet area within 30 days.

While hearing the appeal preferred by the promoter, the TNREAT observed that the splash water from the bath area was not flowing down towards the drain hole provided in a corner of the dry area, instead stagnated over the dry area.

“If water is stagnant over the dry area, there is every possibility of slipping. This problem would arise due to the poor laying of the tiles over the dry area. Because of the said poor laying, the dry area remains wet posing a threat to the users,” the tribunal observed. Saying that the issue could be rectified with a meagre amount, the tribunal dismissed the appeal.