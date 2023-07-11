Reconsider shifting of MMC hostel: CPM

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Monday urged the state government, judiciary and Madras Medical College management to reconsider shifting of PG doctors’ hostel located on TNPSC Road to construct an integrated court complex.

In a statement, the CPM leader said that the PG hostel for Madras Medical College is located near the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. “The students staying in the hostel are working in the government hospital. In this situation, the government has decided to shift the hostel for the construction of the integrated court complex. This decision will impact the services at the hospital,” he said.

A total of 430 students, including super speciality students are staying at the hostel, Balakrishnan said, adding that now the hostel would be shifted to Triplicane. “The shifting of the hostel will result in the PG doctors’ to travel for the hospital. This will affect the quality of care for patients and hampers the delivery of emergency treatments. It will also put an additional burden on the doctors who are forced to work for long hours,” it noted.

Pointing to the Medical Council of India rules, which state that the hostel should be located within the hospital premises or maximum at a distance of one km, he said that violation of the rules could lead to de-recognition of the hospital.