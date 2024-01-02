Recharge well used to drain sewage, not rainwater: Perambur residents

CHENNAI: Residents of Ramakrishna Nagar in Perambur complained the stagnated rainwater on the street was barely discharged into the recharge well, as only sewage was being drained into the well.

There is no way for the groundwater to recharge until the civic body renovates and unplugs the illegal sewage being let into it, they added.

“For over five years, the well for groundwater recharge has been in poor condition. Even the road was not re-laid for a long time. After multiple complaints by the local authorities, they re-laid the road six months ago before the onset of the monsoon. However, the contract workers did not repair the recharge well. Instead, they re-laid the road over the well, burying almost half of it,” fumed C Raghukumar, a social activist and a resident of Perambur.

Every time there is heavy rain in the city, the area gets flooded, and sewage mixed with rainwater raises a stink. “If the recharge well had been maintained properly, it would have helped increase the groundwater level,” he added.

Experts suggest that stumps and artificial groundwater recharge facilities can help Chennaiites save additional water when it rains heavily. The city received excess rainfall during the southwest and northeast monsoon in 2023. But both residents and civic authorities did not take steps to recharge groundwater which could protect them during the drought situation.

Also, as many residents are yet to receive sewage connection, the waste water is being illegally let into the existing storm water drains (SWDs). “The civic body should take stringent action against residents who dispose sewage into SWDs,” said another resident. “The situation worsens when sewage enters the recharge well.”

When contacted, Councillor Punithavathi Ethirajan of Ward 71, said: “Inspection will be carried out in the area and steps will be taken to rectify it.”