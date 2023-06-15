Rebuild dilapidated toilets, demand wary residents of Tiruvottiyur

CHENNAI: The public toilets constructed at Rajaji Nagar of Tiruvottiyur have become a place for anti-social activities and at the least for any public good. The residents have now urged the government to rebuild the toilets or to demolish it on the whole.

The row of three toilets according to few residents in the area was constructed two decades ago, while others say it was built before the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, as the public has forgotten when and by whom the toilets were constructed, they have currently urged the Chennai Corporation or the ward councillor to intervene.

Speaking to DT Next, a teenager at the locality said, “The toilets located near Bereka church at Rajaji Nagar were run-down a few years ago. During the evening hours, we notice some anti-social elements indulging in activities that could cause harm to the public.”

“When asked who built the toilets, if it was by Chennai corporation or the ward councillor, many residents living here had no clue. Hence we urge the concerned department to rebuild the toilets for public use, “added the teenager.

Meanwhile, Suganthi, a resident of Rajaji Nagar said, “It is a challenge to pass through the location as we often notice a few men gathering around to consume liquor in the area, which is usually dark. Hence, it must be fully demolished or rebuilt for public use.”

DT Next reached out to the Ward 7 councillor for his response. However the councillor chose not to comment.