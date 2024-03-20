Realty projects in non-plan areas to attract development charges

CHENNAI: Developing land or constructing buildings in non-plan areas may get expensive, as the state housing and urban development department has issued orders to collect development charges for projects in non-plan areas too. Presently, development charges are being collected for projects in planning areas only.

According to a recent government order, the decision has been taken based on a proposal by the Director of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) to extend the levy and collection of development charges.

"The government, after careful examination, has decided to accept the proposal of the Director of Town and Country Planning and the permit to extend the levy and collection of development charges prescribed for the areas under local planning authority to the non-plan area for the development of any land or buildings in an area so as to utilise the charges collected for providing additional infrastructure and basic amenities to the concerned local bodies," the order said.

Presently, DTCP collects a maximum of Rs. 25 per square metre as development charges for the development of land and a maximum of Rs. 50 per square metre for buildings. A centage charge of Rs. 300 per plot is being collected, and Rs. 100 per application is collected as scrutiny charges.

As per the Directorate of Town and Country Planning, non-plan areas are those areas other than plan areas within the jurisdiction of DTCP that do not have an approved master plan.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) has written to the Greater Chennai Corporation to increase the infrastructure development charge to Rs. 264 per square metre from April 1. Presently, Chennai Corporation is collecting infrastructure development charges on behalf of Metrowater at the rate of Rs. 240 per sqm while processing planning permission applications for stilts plus 3 floors or ground- plus 2 floors up to 10,000 sq ft. The water manager had already passed a resolution to increase the charges by 10 percent every year.

Infrastructure development charges are being collected to provide and maintain public facilities, even though Metrowater collects separate charges for providing water and sewerage connections to new buildings.