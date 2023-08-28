Realtor immolates self demanding help from sister to bail him from business loss

CHENNAI: A realtor who immolated himself in Semmenchery asking his family members to give him jewellery to bail him out of his business loss succumbed to his burns at a hospital on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Karthi (36), a resident of Choolaimedu. Police investigations revealed that Karthi had recently suffered a huge loss in his business.

He went to his Sister's residence in Sholinganallur and was staying there.

On Sunday, allegedly depressed over his financial situation, Karthi doused himself with Kerosene and threatened to lit fire.

When his family members appealed to his reason, he asked his sister to give him their mother's gold jewellery to help him bail out of his situation.

Even as they were discussing, Karthi set himself afire. He was rescued and rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) hospital, where he succumbed to burns later.

Semmancherry Police have registered a case of unnatural death and further investigations are on.