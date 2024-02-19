Real estate firm launches project in Kattupakkam

CHENNAI: Introducing a state of luxury that embodies the perfect fusion of a well-connected location and masterfully crafted homes, Casagrand, one of the leading real estate developers in South India, announced the launch of Casagrand Linore. Located in a vibrant neighborhood of Kattupakkam, a mere 5-minute drive from Porur, this latest residential marvel promises an unparalleled living experience, offering 275 uber luxurious 2, 3 & 4 BHK apartments with 70+ amenities starting from just Rs. 69 lakhs.

Kattupakkam, an emerging hotspot within Chennai, has witnessed significant infrastructural growth and connectivity enhancements, making it a prime destination for homebuyers and investors alike. Casagrand Linore, strategically located in this prime locale, offers easy access to key parts of the city like, Koyembedu, Mogappair, and Arcot Road.

Furthermore, the project offers unparalleled connectivity to major IT/ITes hubs such as RMZ, Raheja, ASV, Prestige, DLF, and L&T IT Parks, all within a convenient 8 to 10-minute drive.

The upcoming metro station in Kattupakkam, located just 5 minutes from the project, further enhances connectivity, making Casagrand Linore the perfect choice for homebuyers seeking convenience and accessibility.

Sprawled across 4.87 acres, Casagrand Linore stands as a testament to luxurious living, with each residence crafted to exude sophistication and style.

The property meticulously focuses on essential elements such as light, ventilation, privacy, and 100% Vaastu Compliant homes to ensure a holistic living environment.

From gleaming Italian marble flooring to digital locks and high-end sanitary fittings, every detail offers an elevated living experience.

Moreover, residents can enjoy panoramic views of the 1.5-acre podium and lush green belt spanning over 56,000 sqft., providing a serene retreat amidst the hustle and bustle of the city.

Commenting on the occasion, Vimesh P, Senior Vice-President of Marketing, Casagrand said, "We are delighted to launch Casagrand Linore in the vibrant neighborhoods of Kattupakkam. With meticulous attention to detail and a focus on superior connectivity, Casagrand Linore redefines modern urban living, presenting residents with the ultimate combination of comfort, accessibility, and elegance. This project represents our commitment to delivering exceptional living spaces that exceed the expectations of our customers, and we are excited to invite homebuyers to experience the luxury and convenience that Casagrand Linore offers. Furthermore, the region’s rapid growth in terms of social and economic infrastructure presents a prime investment opportunity for investors, with property values expected to soar owing to its tremendous growth”.

Residents at Casagrand Linore can indulge in over 70 recreational amenities, which includes an array of unique children's features such as jungle gyms, obstacle arenas and many others.

The community is adorned with lush landscaping, providing shaded seating areas and opportunities for gardening enthusiasts.

Senior-friendly amenities and social gathering spaces are thoughtfully provided, alongside outdoor fitness facilities.

The 9400 sqft. the swimming pool is equipped with a Kids pool, Jacuzzi, In-pool day bed, and Recessed seating, ensuring relaxation for all. Additionally, the project also houses a pet park, 11,000 sqft.

Clubhouse with Double-height Lobby and convenient facilities such as car wash and charging bays, enhancing overall comfort.

Thoughtful circulation planning ensures easy access throughout the community, while the rooftop seating presents additional leisure opportunities for residents to enjoy. Prices start from 69 lakh onwards.