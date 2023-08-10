Re-lay shoddy road at Tambaram market, urge daily commuters

CHENNAI: Roads in the Tambaram market are filled with potholes, which has been posing a major problem for regular commuters.

Motorists and local residents who have been using the roads for years are aware of the inconvenience and risks but have been seeking a quick remedy. The public has urged the Corporation to relay the road before the onset of the northeast monsoon.

Though multiple complaints have been raised to the local body to re-lay the road to avoid untoward incidents all appear to be going in vain.

“Motorists have a tough time travelling on the potholes. The pathetic road conditions irk commuters, and it is spotted that people often fall down during the monsoon season the situation worsens. The rainwater stagnation leads to traffic congestion. Only two months away from the northeast monsoon, and the civic body is yet to carry out pre-monsoon works to prevent water logging in the area, “ said Shankar (name changed), a vegetable vendor.

When the Corporation re-lays roads or carries out patchwork it barely lasts for a month. Since heavy vehicles pass through the road with loads of perishable commodities for the market it takes a toll and causes more damage to the already pothole-ridden road. Mild rain spells too cause puddles of water.

“The road is always congested making it difficult for pedestrians. The road is also used by the school-going children of the area and it is a cause of concern during rainy days. The local body should address the issue immediately, “ said J Girija, a resident of Tambaram.

When contacted Tambaram Corporation Commissioner R Alagumeena said that the service road comes under the highways department and the concerned have been notified.

“We ensure that the work has been completed at the earliest. In addition, as many as 1,100 roads will be re-laid in the city before the onset of the northeast monsoon,” added the official.