Re-lay roads near Egmore bus stand, urge public

CHENNAI: The shoddy condition of roads near and at the junction of Egmore bus stand has been causing difficulty for pedestrians, bus drivers and commuters in general.

Though the situation has been the same for some months at least, the officials have so far not taken any action, claim public.

The Egmore bus stand located at EVK Sampath Salai in Vepery witnesses a huge gathering of commuters and passengers every single day.

With Egmore railway station and metro station located nearby along with the bus stand, the public allege that the condition of roads is a big hassle for them, especially during rainfall. Speaking to DT Next, a regular commuter said, “The roads at the entrance of the bus stand have always been poor. Though the public can manage to use the stretch during summer, it is quite a task during rainfall, such as now.”

“With high turnout and regular usage, the Greater Chennai Corporation must relay the road at the location and ensure it is monitored throughout,” urged the commuter.

Meanwhile, another metro rail passenger pointed out the flaw in infrastructure will be a deterrent factor for usage of public transportation.

“The government should ensure people use public transportations. And, for that, infrastructure such as roads, ramps, platforms and counters should be accessible for all,” the passenger said. Additionally, a MTC driver said that the location was dug up some months ago for some groundwork and since then the condition of the roads has become much worse.

“We faced difficulty driving through during the recent rainfall. Hence, we request the department to relay roads before monsoon,” the MTC driver added.

Concerned officials did not respond when contacted.