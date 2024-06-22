Re-lay road on Arumugam Street after replacing sewage pipe: Residents to Chennai Corporation

CHENNAI: Almost after a decade, the local body is all set to re-lay the road at Arumugam Street in Old Washermenpet. But, a few residents are against the move, as they want the sewage pipeline to be replaced.

Officials said that temporary measures were taken and it prevented sewage overflow for the last 6 months. The pipeline work would be done under the North Chennai Development Scheme (NCDS), for which funds are yet to be sanctioned.

“It has been more than a decade ever since the Corporation re-laid the road. Funding was allocated recently, and tender was awarded for the project, but it got delayed due to the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha election. Following the restrictions, the zonal level authorities planned to re-lay the road. But now, a few residents are against it,” explained R Ramesh, a resident and civic activist at Old Washermenpet.

Sewage overflow from the residential buildings led to perennial stagnation on the street for several years, which the authorities did not correct. After repeated complaints by the residents, the Metro Water board diverted the pipeline and interconnected it to MS Naidu Street temporarily. And there has been no sewage overflow and stagnation for the past six months.

The department has decided to replace the main pipeline that was constructed during the British period under the NCDS. When funding is sanctioned, the work would begin immediately.

“Though authorities gave a clarification about the work, and were about to start milling the road, residents stopped it twice. There has been a political conflict between a few residents and a ward member for the last few months. This is affecting everyone else’s livelihoods. The situation gets worse during the monsoon season,” lamented Nagesh (name changed), another resident.

When contacted, a senior official with Tondiarpet (Zone 5) said: “The Metro Water board has given a letter that after funds are allotted to replace the sewage pipeline, and underground works are completed, they would re-lay the road. We’ve decided to talk to the residents again, and decided to re-lay the road by next week.”