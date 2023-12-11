RDO inquiry ordered in death of a girl at RK Nagar relief camp

CHENNAI: An RDO inquiry has been ordered into the incident in which a 14-year-old girl died after collapsing outside an AIADMK-organised relief camp at RK Nagar on Saturday.

While initially, police had said that the girl died due to seizures, political parties including CPI (M) alleged that the death could be attributed to poor crowd management at the relief camp.

The deceased, V Yuvashree, from Karunanidhi Nagar in Tondiarpet, was a Class 9 student of a government-aided school in her locality. Her father Vadivelu works as a contract conservancy staff with the city corporation.

On Saturday morning, the AIADMK functionaries in the presence of their leader Edappadi Palaniswami distributed relief materials to residents of ward number 38, 40, 41, 42, and 47, which falls under R K Nagar constituency.

Yuvashree who was waiting on the roadside lost consciousness due to a seizure and collapsed on the ground. She fell face down and injured her face severely, police said.

She was rushed to the Stanley Government Hospital where she succumbed to injuries.

The RK Nagar police said the girl died as she fell face down.

Police said that the incident happened after Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) left the venue.