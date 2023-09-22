RBVS Manian tenders apology for his comments against Ambedkar and Thiruvalluvar

CHENNAI: The arrested former Vishva Hindu Parishad leader RBVS Manian tendered unconditional apology before sessions court, Chennai for his derogatory comments against B R Ambedkar, the architect of Indian constitution and Thiruvalluvar, Tamil poet.

The Sessions court principal judge S Alli, heard the bail petition filed by Manian. The counsel for the petitioner, Paul Kanagaraj requested bail considering Manian's bad health condition and his age.

The counsel also submitted the unconditional apology affidavit on behalf of Manian for his derogatory speech against Ambedkar and Thiruvalluvar.

The city public prosecutor M Sudhagar appeared for the police contended that Manian's derogatory comments have disrupted the social harmony between two groups and he will do the same if let out with bail.

Further, he said that the medical record submitted by the petitioner is two years older and objected to grant bail.

After the submission, the judge posted the matter to September 25 for order.

The T Nagar police booked a case against Manian for his derogatory comments against B R Ambedkar and Thiruvalluvar under 8 sections including the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Subsequently he was arrested on September 14 at his residence in T-Nagar and produced before the principal sessions court Chennai. The principal judge sent Manian to judicial custody till September 27.

It was reported that Manian made derogatory comments against Ambedkar and Thiruvalluvar in an event held at T- Nagar, praising Sanatana- Dharma.