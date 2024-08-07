Raw mangoes and garlic get costly as beetroot, cauliflower, many other vegetables record price drop at Chennai's Koyambedu market on August 7

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai continued to witness fluctuations on Wednesday.

Raw mango and garlic prices increased by Rs 30 per kg today, when compared to August 1. A kilo of raw mangoes which was sold for 50 rupees last Thursday is being sold for 80 rupees today. Similarly, a kg of garlic, which cost 250 rupees on August 1, costs 280 rupees today.

Green chillies have been getting costly again. A kilo was sold at Rs 45 on August 1 and Rs 60 today, marking a rise of Rs 15.

Coming to the essentials which have gotten a tad cheaper today, beetroot prices have fallen by Rs 25 per kg. A kg of beetroot was sold at 85 rupees on August 1 but has come down to Rs 60 today.

Cauliflower, which was sold at Rs 50 per kg, has seen a drop of Rs 20 today and is being sold for Rs 30 per kg.

On the other hand, Ooty carrot was sold for Rs 120 on August 1 and has fallen to Rs 100 today, down by twenty rupees.

Similarly, a kg of beans was sold for Rs 60 on August 1 but has decreased by 15 rupees to sell at 45 rupees today.

Meanwhile, lemons were sold at Rs 130 per kg on August 1; today they are selling at Rs 120, down by ten rupees.

A kg of peas was sold at Rs 150 last Thursday, today it is being sold at Rs 140, marking another Rs 10 dip.