Rates of garlic and drumstick come down as ginger and beetroot get costly; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on June 21

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables like garlic and drumstick along with yam, snake gourd, and beans at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market have recorded a dip on Friday. On the other hand, the rates of ginger and beetroot rose today.

According to traders at the market, while the price of one kg of garlic was Rs 350 on June 7, it was being sold at Rs 320 per kg from June 14 until yesterday. Today, the price of one kg of garlic has dropped by Rs 20 to Rs 300.

From June 16 to 19, the price of one kg of drumstick saw a steep spike from Rs 90 to 150 per kg. It hit Rs 190 yesterday and dropped to Rs 180 today.

Meanwhile, the rates of yam, peas, beans, and snake gourd decreased by Rs 10 per kg on Friday.

Yam which was sold at Rs 60 per kg yesterday is priced at Rs 50 per kg today.

Peas were sold at Rs 210 yesterday but dipped to Rs 200 today.

Beans are being sold at Rs 170 per kg today from yesterday's price of Rs 180 per kg.

Also, the price of snake gourd dropped to Rs 25 per kg today from Rs 35 per kg yesterday.

On the other hand, on Friday, the price of ginger increased by Rs 10 per kg while the price of beetroot increased by Rs 20 per kg.

According to reports, while the price of ginger increased to Rs 160 per kg today from Rs 150 per kg yesterday, beetroot is being sold at Rs 80 per kg today from yesterday's price of Rs 60 per kg.