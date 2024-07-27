Rate of gold per sovereign increases again; Silver prices remain unchanged in Chennai on July 27

CHENNAI: Gold prices continue to see a rise since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in import duty on gold and silver to 6 per cent.

The price of gold has increased by Rs 400 per sovereign.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 51,720 per sovereign in Chennai today, marking a price increase of Rs 400 from yesterday's rate of Rs 51,320.

Gold per sovereign was sold at Rs 51,440 on Thursday and Rs 51,920 on Wednesday. On the day of the Budget (Tuesday), it was priced at Rs 52,400 per sovereign.

The price per gram of gold increased by Rs 50 today.

Yesterday, 1 gram of gold was sold at Rs 6,415. It has increased to Rs 6,465 today.

On the other hand, the price of silver remains unchanged from yesterday.

The per kilogram price is at Rs 89,000 while the per gram price is at Rs 89.