Rate of beans goes up again; check out prices of more vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu market on July 1

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai remained largely stable stable on Monday after a series of recent fluctuations.

Small onions which were priced at Rs 90 per kg on June 29 (Saturday) have dropped to Rs 80 per kg today.

Similarly, tomato and radish prices decreased by five rupees from yesterday, with tomatoes selling at Rs 45 per kg and radishes at Rs 30 per kg today.

Notably, there was a sudden increase in bean prices, as has been the pattern in the past several weeks. A kilo of beans even touched Rs 170 on a single day in June and later dropped to as low as Rs 70. Today beans are being sold for Rs 120 per kg, marking a Rs 30 rise from its rate on June 29.

Additionally, drumstick and green chilli prices increased by Rs 10 each today when compared to June 29. Drumsticks cost Rs 90 per kg and green chillies Rs 50 per kg.

Prices of other essential vegetables are more or less the same as on Saturday.