Rajnath Singh to visit Chennai on June 20

Singh is scheduled to fly to Kochi after the public meeting before leaving for Delhi.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Jun 2023 2:47 PM GMT
Union Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh (PTI)

CHENNAI: Union Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh will be visiting Chennai on June 20.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will come to Chennai to take part in the public meeting, which will be held at TTK Nagar grounds, Irumbuliyur, Tambaram on June 20.

Singh is expected to arrive in the city late on Tuesday evening by 4.30 pm.

As per the plan, he leaves the Chennai airport by 4.40 pm on Tuesday and will reach the Irumbuliyur TTK Nagar Ground by 4.55 pm.

He will deliver the presidential address in the public meeting which is organised by the State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to celebrate the nine years of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

Further, Singh will interact with State BJP president K Annamalai and other leaders about the party growth and political situation in the State.

Singh is scheduled to fly to Kochi after the public meeting before leaving for Delhi.

DTNEXT Bureau

