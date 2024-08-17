Rajnath Singh to release Kalaignar Commemorative coin in Chennai; traffic diversions announced

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) announced traffic diversions on Sunday evening to facilitate the movement of vehicles for the Kalaignar birth centenary Commemorative Coin release event at Kalaivanar Arangam on Sunday evening.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will release the coin in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin and other senior ministers and political leaders.

The event is expected to begin by 7 pm.

Accordingly, All VIP and VVIP Vehicles will be allowed in Kamarajar Salai, Napier Bridge, Wallajah Road, Anna Salai, Kalaivanar Arangam.

Other Senior Artist & VIP vehicles will be allowed in Cathedral Road, R.K Salai, Kamarajar Salai, Anna Salai and Wallajah Road to reach Kalaivanar Arangam.

In-and-around Kalaivanar Arangam, Kalaignar Memorial, Wallajah road, the volume of Traffic is expected to be more and motorists are requested to choose alternate routes.

Other Party cadre vehicles from various districts, heavy vehicles (Transportations buses & Maxicab) will be allowed at Anna statue via Periyar statue to reach Island Ground, PWD Ground and Chintadripet Railway station.

All the Light vehicles and motor cycle volunteers vehicles will be allowed upto Periyar statue, Swami Sivananda Salai, MLA Hostel road, Omandurar Medical college ground.

Commercial vehicles are strictly not allowed in and around Wallajah Road, Kamarajar Salai, Santhome High Road, War memorial, Flag Staff Road in the vital stretches right from 10 am to 4 pm.

Volunteers and party cadre are requested to park their transport vehicles in the allotted parking lots.

The entire stretch on Kamarajar Salai and Wallajah Salai has temporarily declared as No parking zone.