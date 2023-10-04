Raja Ravi Varma’s chromolithograph artworks on display

CHENNAI: Raja Ravi Varma, a revered figure in Indian art, is known for his fusion of Indian and Western artistic styles. Now, an exhibition curated by Ganesh Shivaswamy is showcasing 126 chromolithographs based on Varma’s paintings. The exhibition features 121 chromolithographs from Ganesh Shivaswamy’s collection, with an additional five contributed by Aniruddha Haldipurkar of Karwar.

“Raja Ravi Varma’s original paintings may reside in private collections, often beyond the reach of the general public, but it is through the printing of chromolithographs that his artistry becomes accessible to all. These chromolithographs have played a pivotal role in democratising art, ushering it into the homes and hearts of ordinary people,” says Ganesh Shivaswamy, who is not only a lawyer but also an art enthusiast. He has also spent five years researching Varma’s life and work. Varma’s genius lies in merging traditional Indian styles with Western techniques, and chromolithographs played a crucial role in sharing his art widely.

“The transformational journey of art from the hands of the painter to the hearts of the public finds its genesis in the Ravi Varma Fine Art Lithographic Press, which commenced operations in Bombay in 1894 under the proprietorship of C Raja Raja Varma, Raja Ravi Varma’s brother. The impact of this press on Indian art cannot be overstated, as it catalysed a shift in how art was both produced and consumed in India.”

The exhibition Raja Ravi Varma - A Cultural Revolution is open until November 18 at Apparao Galleries in Nungambakkam.