Rainy day shocker: Two die of electrocution in separate incidents

CHENNAI: Two men died of alleged electrocution in separate accidents at T Nagar and Mambalam. On Lake view road in Mambalam, the man died as he was walking along the road barefoot talking on the phone when he collapsed and died of suspected electrocution because of the phone. The police are awaiting the postmortemreport to ascertain the cause of death.

The deceased was identified as M Manikandan, 23, of New Perungalathur.

He was working in a private firm as a video editor in West Mambalam. He walking back home from work on Wednesday night when he allegedly died. The police said that he was walking barefoot for religious reasons. The police said that he told the person on the call that he got electrocuted before he collapsed on the road.

Passersby informed the police who recovered the body and sent for postmortem. The police said that there were external injuries indicating electrocution and since there were other people walking nearby, there could be no live wire in the water. But police recovered a burnt mobile phone, belonging to him, from the scene. In the second incident a migrant worker died as he came in contact with a street lamp post near G N Chetty Road, T Nagar.

The deceased was identified as Abu Haneef (35) of Assam. He was employed at a commercial complex in T Nagar. On Wednesday night around 7.30 pm when itwas raining heavily, Abu was walking back home to K K Nagar. While on G N Chetty Road, he allegedly came into contact with the pole of a street lamp, which was leaking power. Due to this, he was electrocuted and died on the spot.

Passersby informed the Pondy Bazaar police who rushed to the spot and recoveredthe body and sent it to a government hospital for postmortem. The police then placed barricades to keep the public away from the spot. There was a leak fromthe lamp post and they felt the current when they went close to the post in knee-deep water, the police said. However, official sources said that therewere no eyewitnesses to the incident and during the preliminary inspection by corporation engineers, no issues were identified in the pole.