Rains to subside gradually in the next 6 hours: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Department has said that rains are likely to decrease gradually in Chennai.

According to RMC, the Cyclone 'Michaung' which has formed in the Bay of Bengal, is about 110 km east northeast of Chennai, and it is expected to make landfall tomorrow morning (Dec 5) between Nellore- Machilipatnam in the southern part of Andhra Pradesh.

In this case, the Cyclonic storm has started moving slowly from Chennai toward North due to the changes in wind speed.

Also, at present Cyclone Michaung is 100 km east northeast of Chennai, stated RMC.

Heavy downpour have been recorded in chennai since Sunday and there has been severe waterlogging and flooding in various places which disrupts the normal life.

Perungudi has received a maximum of 29 cm rainfall, 28 cm in Avadi and 25 cm each in Alandur and airport areas.