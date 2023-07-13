Begin typing your search...

Rains in Chennai likely to continue for a few more days

In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy, with light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning in some areas.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 July 2023 9:10 AM GMT
CHENNAI: Several parts of Chennai received heavy rains during the early hours of Thursday. While this brought down the temperatures to some extent, it led to flooding and stagnation in several areas including Koyambedu, T Nagar, Kolathur, Kodambakkam and Egmore.

The regional meteorological centre said that yesterday’s cyclonic circulation over West-central and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal between 4.5 km & 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height continues and it is likely to bring light to moderate rain in some areas.

The heavy rainfall warning issued by RMC stated that heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni and Dindigul. Light to moderate rain is expected at a few places with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places in Tamil Nadu.

ChennaiRains in ChennaiChennai RainsTN RainsTN Rains 2023
