Rain likely to continue in Chennai, other dists for the next 48 hours

CHENNAI: Several parts of the city witnessed dark clouds and gusty wind followed by light rain on Tuesday, and it is likely to continue in the coastal and interior districts for the next few days due to cyclonic circulation over north Tamil Nadu. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) stated that the rain is expected to gradually decrease and the mercury level to surge more than normal.

“Under the influence of a north-south trough runs from south interior Karnataka to Comorin area across interior Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level. A cyclonic circulation lies over north Tamil Nadu and adjoining Rayalaseema at 1.5 km above mean sea level. So, heavy rain is likely to occur over Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, and Madurai districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 24 hours,” said P Senthamarai Kannan, director of the area cyclone center, RMC.

Chennai and its suburbs are likely to experience cloudy sky conditions, and light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity during the evening hours in some places for the next two days. The maximum temperature would reduce due to convective rainfall activity in the city. The weather stations at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam is expected to record around 36 degree Celsius for the next 48 hours.

Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John stated that widespread rain for Chennai and other districts of Tamil Nadu including delta, and interior districts – Madurai, Salem, Trichy, and Thanjavur for a few days.

According to RMC rainfall data, in the last 24 hours Ice house in Chennai district recorded 4 cm. followed by Tiruvannamalai 3 cm, and Salem, Erode, Chengalpattu, and TVK Nagar in Chennai received 2 cm rainfall each.