Rain likely to continue in Chennai for the next two days

CHENNAI: The surge in temperature in the city and suburbs led to convective showers in several parts on Sunday. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted light to moderate rain is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu including Chennai and neighboring districts for the next two days. However, the maximum temperature level remained high in the city, where Nungambakkam recorded 40.2 degree Celsius.

Areas including Egmore, Tiruvottiyur, Madhavaram, Perambur, Broadway, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, and T Nagar experienced moderate showers along with thunderstorms and lightning on Sunday.

Due to westerlies/northwesterlies prevailing over the region in lower tropospheric level, light to moderate rain is likely to occur across the state for the next few days. For Chennai and its suburbs, the sky condition is partly cloudy, and some areas might receive convective rain in the evening hours, " said a senior RMC official.

Meanwhile, the heatwave condition is likely to prevail at isolated pockets over interior Tamil Nadu. It would lead to hot and humid conditions, discomfort weather in the state. The maximum temperature will increase further by two to four degree Celsius and is likely to record around 39 degree Celsius and 40 degree Celsius.

On Sunday, the highest maximum temperature was recorded in Parangipettai with 40.5 degree Celsius, followed by Nungambakkam 40.2 degree Celsius, Madurai airport 40 degree Celsius.