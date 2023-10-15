Rain lashes several parts of Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai has been experiencing widespread rain at various places in the city since early Sunday morning .

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Saturday stated that due to a low circulation over southeast regions, Chennai and its suburbs will witness cloudy skies in the next 24 hours.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur in a few parts of the city.

In this case, it has been raining widely from Saturday night in various parts of Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu districts.