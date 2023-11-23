Rain lashes Chennai & its suburbs; bus route roads free from waterlogging

CHENNAI: Chennai and its neighbourhood received good rains on early Thursday morning. Though the peak hour traffic was disrupted due to the slow pace of vehicle movement, by and large, the bus route roads were free from waterlogging in Central and South Chennai.

DT Next visited a few arterial roads in Chennai including Anna Salai ( Mount Road) and Poonamalee High Road, where normalcy was not affected.

Schools and educational institutions remained open, and the Chennai Corporation workers had a tough morning clearing the twigs and trash accumulated along storm water drains.

"Nilgiris and Coimbatore had received rainfall of more than 20 centimeters with Mettupalayam, Baraliyar, and Kothagiri receiving copious rains. We are monitoring the inflow of lakes and reservoirs across the State. In the case of other districts including Chennai, the State Disaster Management Authority and Commissioner of Revenue Administration are in touch with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Chennai Metro Water, and District Collectors monitoring the rainfall and flood mitigation works," a senior official at Secretariat told DT Next.

The season will also made resourceful by the Adyar River Restoration Authority to identify the choked stormwater channel inflow and plug the areas where municipal and sewer waste are dumped in areas like Anagaputhur and Nandambakkam.

Similarly, the flow of Cooum will be ascertained in areas like Tiruvallur, Thiruverkadu, and Avadi, another official told DT Next.