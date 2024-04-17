Rain in UAE hits flight schedule at Chennai airport 

CHENNAI: Multiple flights between Chennai and Dubai, Sharjah, and Kuwait have been canceled due to heavy rain in the United Arab Emirates, causing significant inconvenience to travelers at Chennai Airport.

The cancellation includes Emirates Airlines flights from Dubai to Chennai and Chennai to Dubai, Indigo Airlines flights from Dubai to Chennai and Chennai to Dubai, and Fly Dubai Airlines flights from Dubai to Chennai and Chennai to Dubai.

Additionally, Air India flights from Kuwait to Chennai and Chennai to Kuwait, along with Arabian Airlines flights from Sharjah to Chennai and Chennai to Sharjah, have been canceled.

The bad weather in the United Arab Emirates has resulted in a total of 10 cancelled flights from Chennai to Dubai, Sharjah, and Kuwait, as well as flights from these countries to Chennai.