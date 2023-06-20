Rain floods Tambaram roads, affects traffic

CHENNAI: Several main roads in the Tambaram area reported water stagnation affecting traffic flow on Monday morning.

There was almost 2 feet of water on the service road along the Tambaram flyover which caused traffic chaos for a few hours and hit commuters hard.

In Saradha Garden, which comes under the 65th ward of the Tambaram corporation, the newly constructed road was damaged. The sudden rains also left holes in the middle of the road and a few vehicles got stuck in them.

Later, residents placed bricks and alerted motorists to be careful. The road, which was constructed only a few weeks ago, was damaged in overnight rain.

There was water stagnation on Vandalur-Walajabad road near the junction. The situation was the same in Kancheepuram, as the Kancheepuram Station Road, Sevilimedu, and areas near the crowded bus added to traffic congestion.

It took several hours for normalcy to be restored in Tambaram and Kancheepuram neighbourhoods.