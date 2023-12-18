Rain dole trouble: Many families in Sadayankuppam struggle to get relief

CHENNAI: It has been over a year since 47-year-old K Mari, who belongs to the Irula community at Sadayankuppam in north Chennai, has been trying to remove his daughter’s name from the family ration card after her marriage five years ago. However, due to various reasons, the officials had been postponing the processing of his document.

But this delay has cost his daughter, 23-year-old Muthuamma, the much-needed compensation of Rs 6,000 given by the government for the cyclone Michaung-affected. Muthuamma can’t apply for a new ration card as she is still a member of her parents’ card.

As Chief Minister MK Stalin began issuing monetary aid for cyclone Michaung victims on Sunday, it seems like many eligible people like Muthuamma, who have been severely affected by the floods will not receive the monetary aid.

Speaking to DT Next, Mari said, “I tried removing my daughter’s name from the list since November last year. However, officials have been postponing the process. Due to this, Muthuamma has also been unable to receive Rs 6,000 monetary aid.”

Mari says he along with a few others had tried to cancel his daughter’s name online and visited the office in person. However, despite several attempts, there has been no progress to his efforts.

Meanwhile, others in Sadayankuppam, an Irula village, had also been struggling to apply for a new ration card as their belongings were damaged or lost in floods.

Vekatesan and Poonkudi have lost their ration card in floods. However, they are unable to apply for a new one as they have forgotten the phone number given while applying for the original card, years back.

“When I approached the office to apply for a new ration card after the floods, I was asked for a duplicate copy of the card and the phone number given while applying for the original card. But, unfortunately, we have no recollection of the contact numbers given at that time,” said Vekatesan’s wife Valli.