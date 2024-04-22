Railways operate special trains to handle rush on Monday morning

CHENNAI: To facilitate the passengers who returned to Chennai from their native places after voting in the parliamentary elections, the railway administration operated 10 special electric trains between Tambaram and Kattankulathur today morning.

This was done to ease the congestion on the Tambaram- Kattankulathur - Tambaram due to the large number of vehicles returning to Chennai after the elections.

As a result, passengers who arrived at Tambaram railway station by special trains were stranded for a long time at the Tambaram GST Road bus stop.

The railway administration took immediate action and operated 5 special electric trains each from Tambaram to Kattankulathur and back from 4 am to 10:35 am today.

Similarly, 10 special electric trains were operated between Tambaram and Kattankulathur from 7:30 pm to 11 pm last night. Passengers who came from outside by bus got down at Potheri and Kattankulathur and took the electric trains. However, since there was no prior announcement about the operation of these trains, passengers were not aware of the service. From now on, the railway administration has decided to operate 10 special electric trains daily between Tambaram and Kattankulathur during peak hours.

If this continues, it will be a great convenience for passengers arriving at Tambaram railway station, commuters opined.