Railway police rescue missing Coimbatore girl, detain boyfriend who was with her

CHENNAI: Government Railway Police (GRP) officials rescued a 17-year-old girl from Chennai, who was waiting at the Coimbatore railway station with her boyfriend befriended through Instagram, on Wednesday.

The GRP police handed over the rescued girl to her parents. Her boyfriend, a 24-year-old youth of Kaladipet near Tiruvottiyur, and another woman, aged 22, who disappeared with the missing girl, were handed over to the Puzhal police for further investigation.

Police said the woman and the minor girl left their house in Vinayagapuram near Puzhal on Aug 11. The girl’s parents filed a missing complaint and suspected the possible neighbourhood. The police inspector Rajinikanth and his team tried to track the girl and also the woman who had gone missing on Aug 11. They had sent the missing girl’s photograph to all the police stations in the state including the railway police.

A GRP policeman who was on patrol on Wednesday saw the missing girl sitting on a chair on platform number 4 in Coimbatore railway station and alerted the police team who rescued the girl.

The girl’s boyfriend and the woman who was with the girl were detained and handed over to the Puzhal police. The Puzhal police have registered a case. Further inquiry is on.